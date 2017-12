Producer’s $10M Suit Adds To Weinstein Assault Allegations

Law360, Los Angeles (December 20, 2017, 11:13 PM EST) -- An associate producer for the Netflix series “Marco Polo” has filed the latest sexual assault lawsuit against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, lodging a complaint in New York state court seeking more than $10 million from the producer and his company.



Accusing Weinstein of sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment in the workplace and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the suit by Alexandra Canosa also names as defendants The Weinstein Co.’s board of directors, who it says should have known about his behavior but did not act...

