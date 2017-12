Mass. Courts Adopt New Rule To Speed Up Med Mal Cases

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 5:39 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts Superior Court announced Tuesday that it has adopted a new rule designed to move medical malpractice cases through the medical tribunal process more quickly by establishing strict deadlines for both attorneys and the Massachusetts Medical Society, which supplies lists of doctors for the tribunal.



The new Rules 73, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, enforces new penalties for missing deadlines in a medical malpractice case, though the deadlines themselves are unchanged. Plaintiffs will still be required to file an offer of proof...

