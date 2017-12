Biggest Texas Cases Of 2017

Law360, Houston (December 20, 2017, 6:20 PM EST) -- There were plenty of major legal battles in Texas over the past year, including two in which federal juries in Dallas returned blockbuster verdicts against Facebook-owned Oculus VR LLC and Johnson & Johnson's DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. unit.



But litigation remains ongoing in some of the most closely watched cases, such as the legal challenge brought by dozens of Texas municipalities against a so-called anti-sanctuary city law known as S.B. 4 and the still-pending appeals and criminal trial over the felony securities fraud charges faced by state...

