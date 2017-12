Valeant Gets To Arbitrate Ex-CEO's 3M Unpaid Shares Claim

Law360, San Jose (December 21, 2017, 4:24 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday ordered Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.’s former CEO to arbitrate his suit alleging the drugmaker cheated him out of 3 million company shares, finding the parties’ 2016 separation agreement didn’t override his employment contract requiring legal disputes be arbitrated.



The decision by U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti marks a win for Valeant, which argued that J. Michael Pearson, who was removed as Valeant’s CEO last year in the wake of criticism against the company over dramatic hikes in drug...

