Calif. Bank & Trust Beats Suit Over Depositor's Ponzi Scheme

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 6:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has ruled that several victim investors in a decade-plus Ponzi scheme can’t go after a bank for allegedly providing knowing assistance to the fraud, saying that the “primary flaw” of the victims’ claims was that the victims themselves weren’t customers of the bank.



U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb on Tuesday dismissed the proposed class action against California Bank & Trust, a division of Utah-based ZB NA, which was brought by three California residents who claimed to have lost a combined $1...

