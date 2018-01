Attys Eye Cases Impacting SEC Enforcement Powers In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Securities litigators in 2018 will be closely monitoring a handful of Supreme Court cases that could significantly impact how the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulates the financial industry, including its ability to interpret statutes it’s charged with enforcing and how it imposes disgorgement in enforcement rulings, for decades a powerful tool in its repertoire.



Should the U.S. Supreme Court re-evaluate the Chevron doctrine, which affirmed regulatory agencies’ wide latitude in interpreting the federal laws they enforce, in its upcoming decision in Digital Realty Trust Inc....

To view the full article, register now.