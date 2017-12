Tax Bill Tops Trump's Year One Legislative Victories

Law360, Washington (December 21, 2017, 9:17 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's efforts in Congress this year hit a high point Wednesday with the passage of a sweeping tax overhaul, but that came after several speedbumps and intraparty squabbles that experts said aren't likely to make his sophomore year any easier.



Though Republicans who control both chambers of Congress came together to pass the tax bill Wednesday, they've struggled to agree on other major legislative issues like the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, and in some cases legislation needed to fund the...

