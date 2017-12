Fake Cisco Job Visa Scheme Fueled By ‘Greed,’ Judge Says

Law360, San Jose (December 20, 2017, 7:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday sentenced the owner of a staffing company to 13 months behind bars for filing fraudulent visa applications that falsely claimed foreign workers had jobs at Cisco Systems waiting for them, saying the 50-year-old woman “decided to commit this crime out of greed.”



U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh said she was troubled by the fact that defendant Sridevi Aiyaswamy was highly educated and yet still committed the criminal acts, forging the signatures of two Cisco project managers on dozens of...

To view the full article, register now.