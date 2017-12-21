A Look Back At Texas Insurance Law In 2017

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 11:40 AM EST) -- 2017 was a busy year for insurance practitioners, legislators and jurists. The year brought a number of long-awaited Texas Supreme Court opinions, ranging from a case of simple contract construction to a lengthy opinion addressing the high-stakes question regarding the circumstances under which a policyholder is permitted to recover benefits under the Insurance Code. The Fifth Circuit also issued a few notable insurance-related opinions in 2017, including the resolution of a split as to whether asbestos is a “pollutant” for purposes of the pollution exclusion. The...

To view the full article, register now.