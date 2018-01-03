Expert Analysis

Exploring The Future Of China's Belt And Road Initiative

By Bo Zhou January 3, 2018, 2:24 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 2:24 PM EST) -- The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which was formally announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visits to Central and Southeast Asia in September and October 2013, is China’s proposal to build a Silk Road economic belt and a 21st century maritime Silk Road in cooperation with related countries. The belt refers to the land route starting in western China that crosses through Central Asia to the Middle East, while the road refers to the maritime route around Southeast Asia, the Persian Gulf and the Horn...
