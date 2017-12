Race Car Driver Convicted In Loan Scheme Faces Tax Charges

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 4:31 PM EST) -- Scott Tucker, a professional race car driver who was convicted earlier this year on charges related to his $2 billion payday loan empire, was hit with tax fraud charges in Kansas federal court on Wednesday.



Tucker was indicted on one count of conspiracy and one count of filing a false income tax return for failing to report more than $117 million in income from his payday loan businesses on his 2008 and 2010 federal tax returns. W. Brett Chapin, a lawyer and certified public accountant, was...

