The Most Important State And Local Tax Cases Of 2017
In anticipation of the new year, we look back at some of the most interesting decisions of 2017, which highlight critical developments all taxpayers should watch out for, especially attacks on the physical presence nexus requirement, aggressive application of economic nexus principles and continued uncertainty around the applicability of related party addback exceptions and retroactive tax legislation....
