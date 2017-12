Ex-McElroy Deutsch Partner Rejoins Bressler Amery In NJ

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 1:37 PM EST) -- Bressler Amery & Ross PC has nabbed former McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP labor attorney and onetime UBS Financial Services Inc. associate general counsel as a principal in the firm’s employment practice group in New Jersey, the firm announced on Wednesday.



John D. Miller III, who had been an employment litigation associate at Bressler Amery, rejoins his colleagues in the Florham Park office, where he will focus on employment law matters in state and federal courts and before administrative agencies. He joins 170 attorneys spanning...

To view the full article, register now.