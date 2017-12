Enviros Seek Stay Of Millennium NY Gas Pipeline Project

Law360, Washington (December 21, 2017, 6:26 PM EST) -- An environmental group on Wednesday asked the Second Circuit to block imminent construction on an eight-mile natural gas pipeline in New York, arguing that state regulators skirted Clean Water Act public input requirements to unlawfully authorize a project that will harm the public.



The Delaware Riverkeeper Network said the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s deficient permit process denied it adequate notice and opportunity for public input on Millennium Pipeline Co.’s Eastern System Upgrade. The filing came a day after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission...

