CORRECTION: Jury Says Novantas, Execs Owe No Damages In Trade Secrets Dispute

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 6:34 PM EST) -- Two financial analytics firm executives were found by a jury to have breached nonsolicitation provisions in contracts with their former employer, but no trade secrets were stolen and the contract breach resulted in no damages, according to a New York State judge.



Novantas executives Peter Gilchrist and Andrew Frisbie were accused of breaching confidentiality and nonsolicitation provisions in their employment contracts with First Manhattan Consulting Group LLC when they left the company in 2014. Novantas was also accused of unfair competition and misappropriation of trade secrets....

To view the full article, register now.