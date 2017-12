Trump Commutes Fraud Sentence Of Agriprocessor Ex-CEO

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 6:56 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday commuted the sentence of Sholom Rubashkipresn, the imprisoned former Agriprocessors CEO convicted of bank fraud in the aftermath of a sweeping immigration raid, an action the White House noted had bipartisan support among lawmakers and federal officials.



The move — which was supported by more than 100 Republican and Democratic high-ranking federal officials, lawmakers and scholars, including former FBI Director Louis Freeh, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and others — comes a little more than five years after the U.S. Supreme Court...

