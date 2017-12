Indonesians Fail To Set Reason For Staying In U.S.: Feds

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 4:39 PM EST) -- The Trump administration sought Wednesday to counter a bid by 51 Indonesians suspected of being in the U.S. without authorization to temporarily block their deportations, arguing that the immigrants are trying to avoid adhering to the nation’s immigration laws.



The immigrants have failed to establish that they will succeed on the merits of their case, that the court actually has jurisdiction to review their claims or that the claims they have put forward are plausible, according to the federal government’s brief filed in Massachusetts federal court...

To view the full article, register now.