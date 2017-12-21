Deals Rumor Mill: Boeing, Liberty Global, Bain Capital

By Benjamin Horney

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 6:12 PM EST) -- The Boeing Co. is interested in taking over Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer SA, according to a report on Thursday from The Wall Street Journal. According to the report, the two sides are in talks that would see Boeing pay a considerable premium to acquire Embraer, which is valued at around $3.7 billion. The companies have hit the pause button on discussions for the moment, the report said, as they await word on whether the Brazilian government would allow such a deal. 

Cable company Liberty Global Inc....
