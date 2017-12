Hispania Paying UK Private Equity Firm $196M For 7 Hotels

Law360, Minneapolis (December 21, 2017, 1:16 PM EST) -- Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SOCIMI SA has reached a deal to buy seven hotels from British private equity shop Alchemy Partners LLP for €165 million ($195.9 million), according to an announcement from the Spanish real estate investment trust on Thursday.



The deal is for seven Alua Hotels & Resorts properties that have a combined more than 1,700 rooms and are located across the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands.



Alua Hotels & Resorts will continue to operate the seven properties, the companies said Wednesday.



“Hispania demonstrates once more...

