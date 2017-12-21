Disney Orlando Workers Reject Union Deal

Law360, Miami (December 21, 2017, 7:09 PM EST) -- Walt Disney World unionized workers in Orlando, Florida, voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to reject a contract offered by the company that the workers said was inadequate.



Unite Here, the largest union at Disney Orlando, said 93.4 percent of the votes cast rejected the contract offered by the company, the largest employer in Central Florida. The vote was the highest participation vote ever for Disney Orlando, according to the union.



“For too long Disney has gotten away with paying wages that keep workers under the poverty line in...

