Jury Finds IT Co. Misclassified Workers As OT Exempt

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 7:11 PM EST) -- A jury on Wednesday ruled in favor of current and former employees of information technology services company Computer Sciences Corp. who claimed in Connecticut federal court that they were misclassified as exempt from overtime compensation.



According to a minute entry, after two days of deliberation, the jury handed down a verdict “unanimously” for the employees, who alleged that CSC classified certain so-called system administrators as exempt from overtime pay under federal and state law, when in fact they should have been classified as non-exempt and paid...

To view the full article, register now.