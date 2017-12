German Watchdog Eyes IOC Plan To Loosen Athlete Ad Rules

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 5:19 PM EST) -- Germany's antitrust watchdog warned Thursday that the way the International Olympic Committee blocked athletes from licensing their names and likenesses for advertising during the competition violated the law, but said it would consider whether the IOC's offer to loosen the rules would fix the problem.



The Bundeskartellamt's warning against the IOC and the German Olympic Sports Confederation centered on how they apply Rule 40 of the Olympic Charter, which bars Olympic athletes from letting their name, likeness or performances be used for advertising between nine days...

