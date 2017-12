Judge Warns Lawyers To Keep Quiet On AT&T Merger Row

Law360, Washington (December 21, 2017, 9:05 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday gave a preemptive warning to lawyers in a lawsuit over the proposed merger of AT&T and Time Warner, telling attorneys to confine their arguments to the court room and avoid talking to the press about the case.



U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon told attorneys at a status conference on the government’s effort to quash the $85 billion merger that he does not want to see them arguing the case in the press.



“This case will be tried in the...

To view the full article, register now.