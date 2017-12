DOJ Unwinds $90M TransDigm Deal Post-Closing

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 6:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday reached a settlement with TransDigm Group Inc. that requires the company to sell a pair of airline passenger safety restraint businesses it bought from Takata Corp. earlier this year in a $90 million deal, marking the third post-closing challenge from antitrust enforcers in recent months.



The DOJ filed a complaint and proposed settlement in D.C. federal court on Thursday, alleging that TransDigm's February purchase of Schroth Safety Products GmbH and Schroth Safety Products LLC eliminated the only competitor to...

