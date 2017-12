Trump's Defense Health Pick Withdraws Over Gun Control

Law360, Nashville (December 21, 2017, 2:27 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Department of Defense’s top civilian health care position announced late Wednesday that he had withdrawn from consideration for the role, saying that his nomination was being indefinitely held up by a Senate committee after he called for more stringent gun control.



Dean L. Winslow, nominee for the position of assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, revealed in an op-ed originally published in the Washington Post that he had withdrawn from consideration after the Senate Armed Services Committee had...

