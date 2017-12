FCC Fines Sinclair $13.4M For Unmarked Paid Programs

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 3:56 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday that it will fine Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. a record $13.4 million for failing to disclose that certain programs were sponsored content, sparking dissents from the two Democratic commissioners who said the penalty was still too low.



In its notice detailing the fine, the FCC cited more than 1,700 instances in which Sinclair did not flag paid programming as such. The programs included short spots that ran as local news segments and half-hour broadcasts of longer-form stories.



"When a broadcaster fails...

To view the full article, register now.