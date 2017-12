Fossil Fuel Cos. Hit With More Calif. Climate Lawsuits

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 6:28 PM EST) -- The City of Santa Cruz and Santa Cruz County on Wednesday became the latest to file lawsuits in California state court accusing a slew of major companies of knowingly causing climate change-related harm through the extraction and sale of their fossil fuels, spurring financial, environmental and public health costs.



In separate but similar lawsuits, the city and county seek to hold more than two dozen companies — including Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp., BP PLC, Citgo Petroleum Corp., and ConocoPhillips Co. — accountable for damages associated with...

