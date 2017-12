BuzzFeed Needn't Disclose Trump Dossier Source: Judge

Law360, Miami (December 21, 2017, 5:41 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge denied a bid Thursday to force BuzzFeed News to disclose its source for a dossier claiming the Russian government has compromising information on President Donald Trump and that a Russian tech executive's companies helped target Democratic leaders' computers.



U.S. Magistrate Judge John J. O'Sullivan ruled that plaintiff Aleksej Gubarev, the CEO of internet hosting and web development company XBT Holding SA, has failed to meet his burden to compel disclosure of the reporter's source for the dossier under the Florida Shield Law....

To view the full article, register now.