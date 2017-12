Ex-PSU Prez Not Saved By Limitations Statute, Pa. AG Says

Law360, Philadelphia (December 21, 2017, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court is being urged to reject ex-Penn State University President Graham Spanier’s efforts to dodge a child endangerment conviction on grounds that the statute of limitations for the charge, which implicated his response to a report of child molestation against onetime football coach Jerry Sandusky, had expired.



Spanier, who was found guilty for failing to inform authorities after being made aware of accusations against Sandusky in February 2001, has pushed the state’s Superior Court to throw out his March conviction on grounds that...

To view the full article, register now.