Arbitrators Can't Demand Third-Party Docs, 9th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 5:39 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday upheld a lower court’s ruling that two pharmacies couldn’t subpoena sealed court documents from a suit against Express Scripts Inc. for their antitrust arbitration with CVS Health, saying that the Federal Arbitration Act does not grant the power to compel documents from third parties.



The published decision marks the first time the Ninth Circuit has considered whether an arbitrator’s ability to demand evidence extends beyond parties to a hearing, and the order involved a close reading of the federal law....

To view the full article, register now.