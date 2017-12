Walter Investment's Automatic Stay Extended To Nondebtors

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 6:34 PM EST) -- Mortgage lender and servicer Walter Investment Management Corp. on Thursday was granted the right to extend its automatic bankruptcy stay and shelter its nondebtor operating affiliates from a tailored range of claims, beating an objection raised by the U.S. Trustee's office.



There are enough special circumstances in the Chapter 11 case for Walter to expand the company’s bankruptcy litigation shield to protect its nonbankrupt subsidiaries, a New York bankruptcy judge ruled on Thursday.



The uncommon extension of relief, allowing Walter’s operating loan originating and servicing companies...

