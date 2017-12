Fiat Chrysler Settles Ohio Suit Over Dirty Jeep Engines

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 7:24 PM EST) -- A week after a proposed class representative was disqualified, Fiat Chrysler and three Ohio drivers have settled claims that sand in Jeep Wrangler engines prematurely destroys certain parts, though no further details about the deal were provided.



U.S. District Judge James S. Gwin permanently dismissed the claims of Joseph White and Donna and William Mooradian, saying lawyers for both sides had informed him that their cases had been settled. White was disqualified from serving as a class representative last week, but he still settled his claims....

