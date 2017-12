Sears Sues Battery Co. For $9M In Lapsed Reimbursements

Law360, Springfield (December 21, 2017, 8:09 PM EST) -- Retail giant Sears sued battery manufacturer EnerSys Energy Products Inc. in Illinois federal court on Thursday, claiming EnerSys, which had manufactured Sears’ DieHard batteries for a decade, has failed to reimburse Sears for more than $9 million in returned batteries.



Sears claimed that as the two companies were readying to part ways after a decade of a vendor-customer relationship, Sears re-calculated the debt Pennsylvania-based EnerSys allegedly owed Sears for the many customer returns of the car batteries, and found EnerSys owed the company $9 million for...

