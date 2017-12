Judge OKs Marvell's $72.5M Stock-Drop Deal With Investors

Law360, Los Angeles (December 21, 2017, 7:18 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday gave the preliminary green light to Marvell Technology Group Ltd.'s agreement to pay $72.5 million to end an investor class action alleging the company’s stock dropped 16 percent after inflated revenue projections didn’t pan out.



The settlement approval comes two days after the company proposed the deal and nearly two months after U.S. District Judge William Alsup certified a class of investors in their claims that the company used accounting tricks to make its financial performance look better than it...

