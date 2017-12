Eli Lilly Escapes Testosterone MDL With Settlement Deal

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 3:54 PM EST) -- Eli Lilly & Co. told an Illinois federal judge on Thursday it had reached a global settlement in all cases filed against the pharmaceutical company in multidistrict litigation over testosterone replacement therapy products, striking the deal about a month before the company’s first bellwether trial.



Eli Lilly and the consumers told U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly that they had entered into a memorandum of understanding, according to a court order. The judge cancelled two upcoming trial dates in January and March over Tracy Garner and John...

