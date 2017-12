GVC Bets On Fellow UK Gambling Biz Ladbrokes In £4B Deal

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 11:42 AM EST) -- British online sports betting and gambling group GVC Holdings PLC has inked an agreement to acquire rival Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC that could be worth as much as £4 billion ($5.35 billion), the companies said on Friday.



The deal is set to create one of the largest listed sportsbook operators in the world, according to a joint statement. The combined entity will have top-three market positions in the U.K., Germany and Italy, with significant business in Australia and exposure to the U.S. and other markets. Together,...

