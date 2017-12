Ex-Fried Frank Client Loses Bid To Revive Tax Advice Suit

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 1:52 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to review a petition from an ex-client of Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP who asked the court in October to reverse a decision that found Texas didn’t have jurisdiction over the firm in a suit alleging it gave flawed advice on a tax-sharing agreement it entered as part of a spinoff.



The top Texas court denied the petition for review without comment.



In its petition for review, Millennium Chemicals Inc. had argued the Texas Fifth Court of...

To view the full article, register now.