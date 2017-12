Roche Inks $1.7B Deal For Calif. Cancer-Drug Maker

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 12:19 PM EST) -- Roche agreed to snap up California-based cancer-drug maker Ignyta Inc. in an all-cash deal worth roughly $1.7 billion that stands to grow the Swiss pharmaceutical and diagnostic company’s oncology medicine portfolio, the pair revealed Friday.



Under the terms of the deal, Roche plans to buy all of Ignyta’s outstanding shares for $27 apiece. Once that offer completes, Roche said, it will buy the drugmaker’s remaining shares for the same price.



The deal, which has received unanimous approval from each company's board of directors, is expected to...

