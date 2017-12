DC Circ. Tells DOL To Revisit Part Of Silica Rule

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 11:49 AM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday ordered the U.S. Department of Labor to review its rule limiting workers’ exposure to silica, rejecting arguments from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups but agreeing with a union coalition that the DOL did not "adequately explain" why it left out a provision allowing doctors to recommend pulling exposed workers off the job.



A three-judge panel rejected five challenges to the rule brought by industry groups but accepted one of two raised by the North America’s Building Trades...

To view the full article, register now.