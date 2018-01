International Tax Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 3:54 PM EST) -- International tax specialists will keep their eyes on key cases in the coming year, including battles over tech giants’ dealings with tax-friendly Ireland and disputes that have put major multinationals’ transfer pricing methods — and the IRS’ rule-making authority — on the line.



Here, Law360 highlights the international tax cases worth watching in 2018.



IRS Defends Cost-Sharing Rule Nixed by Tax Court



The Internal Revenue Service has found itself in the unexpected position of defending its authority to write tax regulations after the U.S. Tax Court...

To view the full article, register now.