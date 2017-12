Why Risk Management Principles Matter In Aviation

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 3:35 PM EST) -- Risk management principles have been applied in business and industry for many years, becoming the subject of ISO/IEC Standard 31000:2009. They have also found their way into aviation. Managing risk is a particular challenge in general aviation, where the extensive operational infrastructure of airline operations is absent, and pilots must operate largely on their own.



John and Martha King, the respected operators of the King Schools, have long preached the virtues of applying risk management principles to GA. They offer a series of “Practical Risk Management”...

To view the full article, register now.