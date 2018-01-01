3 Trends Employers Should Fear In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 12:02 AM EST) -- Every administration leaves its mark on the law, including labor and employment. President Obama altered the legal landscape in many important ways, bringing us the Affordable Care Act, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and an almost successful attempt to raise the salary threshold for exempt employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act. We are now squarely in the Trump era. What marks will this president leave on employment law? How will those changes manifest in 2018? If you were paying close attention in 2017, you can...

To view the full article, register now.