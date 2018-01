Firms Still Underestimating New EU Data Law, Study Finds

Law360, London (January 2, 2018, 1:08 PM GMT) -- Despite confidence among the largest U.K. and U.S. companies that they are prepared for the European Union's sweeping new data privacy regulation, research by international law firm Paul Hastings LLP showed Tuesday that more than half of firms will not be prepared when the law hits in May.



According to Paul Hastings' research, 94 percent of the 350 biggest companies on the London stock exchange, along with 98 percent of U.S. Fortune 500 companies, consider themselves on track to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation....

