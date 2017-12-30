AT&T Sued Over Planned Layoff Of 713 Unionized Workers

Law360, Houston (January 2, 2018, 3:02 PM EST) -- The union Communications Workers of America AFL-CIO asked a Texas federal court Saturday to intervene in AT&T's planned termination of 713 employees, alleging the move violates the collective bargaining agreement between the parties.



The union named AT&T units Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., AT&T Services Inc. and DirecTV LLC as defendants in the lawsuit, which alleges that the planned reduction in the workforce, including 152 premises technicians who install television and internet service, constitutes a bad faith effort to diminish the power of the employee bargaining unit....

