AT&T Sued Over Planned Layoff Of 713 Unionized Workers

By Michelle Casady

Law360, Houston (January 2, 2018, 3:02 PM EST) -- The union Communications Workers of America AFL-CIO asked a Texas federal court Saturday to intervene in AT&T's planned termination of 713 employees, alleging the move violates the collective bargaining agreement between the parties.

The union named AT&T units Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., AT&T Services Inc. and DirecTV LLC as defendants in the lawsuit, which alleges that the planned reduction in the workforce, including 152 premises technicians who install television and internet service, constitutes a bad faith effort to diminish the power of the employee bargaining unit....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO v. Southwestern Bell Telephone Company et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-01221

Court

Texas Western

Nature of Suit

720(Labor: Labor/Mgt. Relations)

Date Filed

December 30, 2017

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular