Bristol-Myers, Consumers Look To Centralize NJ Abilify Suits

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 1:58 PM EST) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. and consumers of the companies' antipsychotic drug Abilify have urged a New Jersey state court to grant multi-county litigation status to at least 42 pending cases alleging that the treatment caused them to participate in compulsive activities such as gambling.



The New Jersey Supreme Court has received the parties’ request for centralized management of the cases in Bergen County Superior Court before Judge James J. DeLuca, who has presided over the cases for 20 months, according to a Dec....

