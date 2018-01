Quinn Emanuel Set To Launch New Boston Office

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 8:47 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP announced on Tuesday plans to open an office in Boston, an area teeming with technology and financial services companies that the global litigation powerhouse sees as a natural fit for its intellectual property and financial institution expertise.



Three partners from the firm’s New York office, Steven Cherny, Patrick Curran and Sandra Bresnick — all intellectual property litigators with deep ties to the Boston area — will start the new office, which is expected to open by the end of January,...

