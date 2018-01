BofA Unit Loses Access To Couple's NJ Account To Pay Debt

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 2, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- A Bank of America Corp. unit lost its bid to pull money from a couple's joint account on Tuesday, when a New Jersey state appeals court held in a published opinion that the business had failed to demonstrate that the funds belong to the husband facing an underlying debt.



The three-judge appellate panel upended trial court rulings that allowed Banc of America Leasing & Capital LLC to access about $20,000 in the joint account of Kurt and Kristi Baur, because the court did not require the...

