Pie Maker Sued Over 'Made With Real Butter' Claims

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 7:30 PM EST) -- A pie-making company was hit on Sunday in New York federal court with a proposed class action seeking at least $5 million in damages for the company’s purported mislabeling of ingredients and its packaging claims on frozen pies that the crusts are “made with real butter.”



Shatequa Leguette on Dec. 31 sued Schwan’s Co. of Marshall, Minnesota, which makes the Mrs. Smith’s brand of pies and other frozen desserts. The consumer alleges that the front label on Mrs. Smith's Original Flaky Crust Pies packages claims the...

