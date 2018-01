Brookfield Raises $885M Infrastructure Debt Fund

Law360, Minneapolis (January 2, 2018, 4:09 PM EST) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has wrapped up an infrastructure debt fund that has equity commitments of roughly $885 million, surpassing the company's goal for the fund, according to an announcement from the firm on Tuesday.



Brookfield had targeted raising $700 million for the fund called Brookfield Infrastructure Debt Fund and said on Tuesday it has held the final close for the fund.



“We are grateful for the strong support we have received from our investors, whose contributions demonstrate that demand for infrastructure debt investing continues to...

To view the full article, register now.