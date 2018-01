Ex-Brooklyn DA Disbarred After Wiretapping Romantic Target

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 3:30 PM EST) -- The former Brooklyn district attorney convicted of setting up an illegal wiretap on a romantic target and forging judges' signatures to get secure cellphone warrants has been disbarred by a New York appeals panel.



The Dec. 29 order against Tara Frances Lenich comes about nine months after she admitted in New York federal court to using her position as a DA and investigator to illicitly create judicial orders authorizing cellphone intercepts.



One of her targets was reportedly a New York City Police Department detective she was...

To view the full article, register now.